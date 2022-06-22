CLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – One person was arrested after a police chase led to a vehicle hitting a police vehicle and garage.

On July 20 around 8 a.m. Northern Lancaster County Regional Police responded to a report of two people seen “nodding off” in a parked vehicle near Mill Stone Road. When police approached the vehicle the driver reversed her vehicle, hitting the front of the police car before fleeing.

The driver fled east into West Cocalico Township where she attempted to avoid apprehension by driving through a hedge row and front lawn, but struck the side of an unoccupied garage.





Police say the driver, identified as Chelsea Beiler of Adamstown, and the passenger were removed from the vehicle and placed into police custody without further incident. Police say Beiler was identified as a wanted person, believed to be under the influence of narcotics, and found in possession of heroin.

Beiler was transported to the hospital for further evaluation and treatment. She is facing charges including felony fleeing or attempting to elide police and misdemeanors including DUI, recklessly endangering another person, and charges relating to possession of a controlled substance.

The passenger was not charged with an offense and was later released at the scene.

Ephrata Borough Police assisted the NLCRPD at the scene in West Cocalico. Neither the officers involved nor occupants in the suspect vehicle sustained any injury as a result of the incident.