Foodbank scrambles to get 100,000 eggs into hands of needy

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. (AP) – A farm that supplies vaccine manufacturers is donating nearly 100,000 surplus eggs to a central Pennsylvania food bank that’s scrambling to get them to needy families.

The Bloomsburg Press Enterprise reported Thursday that the eggs are too small or too large for the drug-making process, so they’re going to help families in Columbia and Montour counties.

A charity picked up about 8,000 dozen eggs this week, driving them away in a box truck but only breaking about 100. Volunteers have been stockpiling egg cartons to prepare for the donation.

