Food that Fuels Pennsylvania tour kicks off in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s one of the commonwealth’s most important industries and on Wednesday, agriculture got a little extra attention.

It was the beginning of a statewide tour called Food that Fuels Pennsylvania and it began right here in the Midstate at Knouse Foods in Adams County. AG Secretary Russell Redding was joined by legislative leaders.

“This is important for us because we’re trying to ensure that the work we do here ensure that those family farms continue for this generation and the generation after that,” CEO of Knouse Foods, Larry Martin said.

Knouse Foods processes Musselman’s and Lucky Leaf apple products.