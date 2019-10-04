PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) – Annville Cleona High School is rescheduling its football game after a player and two other students were injured in a car accident Thursday evening.

The Nissan Rogue carrying the students had collided with a Ford F-250 truck at 5:30 p.m. on Bellegrove Road, leaving all three injured in the crash.

Two students have been released from the hospital with one still remaining.

The game has been from Friday to Monday at 5 p.m. and all extra-curricular activities have been canceled for the weekend.