HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — FOR KING + COUNTRY will be making a stop at the “sweetest place on Earth” this holiday season.

“A Drummer Boy Christmas Tour: The 2022 LIVE Experience” is coming to the Giant Center on Saturday, December 3, 2022.

FOR KING + COUNTRY brothers, Joel and Luke, will bring their annual holiday spectacular to Hershey. They will perform classics and brand new songs, like their fan favorite “Little Drummer Boy,” hit single “For God Is With Us” and many more.

If you are interested in attending this festive live experience, please visit either www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.ForKingandCountry.com.