Forensic tests awaited in case of 2 found dead in home

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Authorities have released the names of two people found dead in an eastern Pennsylvania home and are asking the public’s help in locating relatives.

The Lehigh County coroner’s office said 64-year-old Michelle Ann Renee and 29-year-old Aaron Renee were pronounced dead Friday afternoon in their home in Bethlehem. In both cases, forensic test results are awaited in order to determine the cause of death.

The coroner didn’t specify the relationship between the two, but neighbors said a woman and her son had lived at the residence for many years. An official said earlier that the two had been dead “for an extended period of time” but a more specific time of death wasn’t yet available.

Bethlehem police are assisting the coroner’s office in the investigation. Capt. Benjamin Hackett said police were confident that there is no risk to the public.