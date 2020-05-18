Former abc27 reporter passes away after being diagnosed with ALS

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Former abc27 outdoors reporter Kermit Henning passed after being diagnosed with ALS.

For years, Kermit used his knowledge of the outdoors to educate viewers every Sunday morning during the outdoors report.

He reported on everything from hunting and fishing to how to cook venison properly.

He taught English and German in the Harrisburg School District for 30 years.

But what e loved to do the most was spend time with his family, his wife JoAnn of 35 years, daughter Kelly and son-in-law Tony.

He also has two grandchildren Anna and Jeffery.

Kermit Henning was 74.