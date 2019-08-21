Former Adams Country poultry employee kills boss and himself

NEW OXFORD, Pa. (WHTM) – A recently fired employee at a poultry processing facility returned to the business, shot and killed his former boss and then himself.

The employee was reportedly fired Tuesday from the plant and returned Wednesday in the murder-suicide.

It is reported that the shooter was driving up and down the road waiting for the supervisor to arrive. When the supervisor exited his car, the shooter pulled up to him, shot him, and then killed himself.

Police were dispatched to Plainville Farms distribution facility at around 5:45 a.m. on Wednesday. Eastern Adams Regional Police Francis Staab has confirmed the incident.

Identities are being withheld until families have been notified.

The event was witnessed by another employee. The facility has since then been opened to employees to resume work.