Former Army Rangers walk 170 miles for Wounded Warrior Project

Two former Army Rangers are marching from Delaware Water Gap, PA., to State College, Pa., in support of the Wounded Warrior Project.

The 170-mile trek, led by Sgts. Joe Webb and Cody McCormick, will raise money and awareness for the veteran’s service organization. Sgts. Webb and McCormick are set to march with flags in hand, beginning in their hometown in Monroe County, and travel all the way to Happy Valley–a journey set to take five days.

The pair will make the long walk in place of a 5k race that was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sgt. Webb held the 5k race last year to raise money for the Wounded Warrior Project. “We made such an impact, we helped so many people, and having them reach out to you and thanking you for the work that you’re doing […] you don’t go back from that,” Sgt. Webb said.

That is why, in place of the 5k race, the pair are making an impressive journey through the Commonwealth.

“Every step that we take, every pain that we feel, we’re doing it in honor of those who have served and sacrificed,” Sgt. McCormick said.

The duo knocked out 35 miles on Day 1 of the 170-mile trip, and hope to reach Webb’s Alma mater by Thursday, Oct. 29. Sgts. Webb and McCormick hope to get each town they pass through behind them, supporting them during the days ahead. Even after the pair finish their 170-mile march, Webb and his partner will continue to accept sponsorships through Veterans Day on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

As of Monday evening, the Wounded Warrior Project donation page, titled “The Gap to Old Main” has raised $9,259 of the duo’s $50,000 goal.

