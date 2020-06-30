Former cemetery owner sentenced for stealing $500k from customers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A former owner of a York County cemetery has been sentenced for defrauding customers out of approximately $500,000.

Theodore Martin was sentenced on Tuesday to 13 months in prison, followed by two years of supervised release after he and his wife, Arminda Martin, pleaded guilty to conspiring to defraud hundreds of their customers.

The Martins owned and operated Suburban Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Dover between 2003 and 2016. U.S. Attorney David Freed said from 2010 to about 2016, the two embezzled money they received for pre-paid burial services such as plots, vaults, caskets, and markers.

The couple used the money for their own personal gain, including for gambling, Freed said.

The Martins, formerly of York County, were accused of defrauding at least 200 customers and were charged with mail fraud and conspiracy to commit mail fraud.

Arminda Martin is scheduled to be sentenced on July 28, 2020.

