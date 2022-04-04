GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A former Gettysburg Area School District teacher has been sentenced for inappropriate sexual contact with a minor.

Adams County District Attorney Brian Sinnett announced that Vincent Paul Marfia, 52, pled guilty to two counts of corruption of minors. He was sentenced to 10 years probation with sexual offender conditions.

Get the latest news on Pennsylvania Politics and the 2022 Election from Your Local Election Headquarters. Sign up here.

Marfia, who taught second grade, entered a plea that admitted he had inappropriate sexual contact with a minor male victim between the age of 10-14-years-old from 2010 through 2014, according to the DA’s office.

Pennsylvania State Police say there may be additional victims and that anyone with information should contact Pennsylvania State Police in Gettysburg at 717-334-8111.