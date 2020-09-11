Former Pennsylvania Governor Tom Ridge remembers his 9/11 experience

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Tom Ridge is the former Governor of Pennsylvania.

He was in office on September 11, 2001 when the planes hit the World Trade Center.

He still vividly remembers circling by helicopter the crash scene in Shanksville that was nothing more than a smoldering hole in the ground.

As a result of this experience, Ridge became America’s first Homeland Security Director. He says lessons learned then still apply today.

“We are a resilient country. We responded. We recovered. And we put in place mechanisms that we continue to use to this day that makes us safer and I would also dare as a parenthetical that the lessons from 9/11 could be used in the aftermath of COVID-19,” said Ridge.

