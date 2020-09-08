Former Perry County man gets state prison for child-sex conviction

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A man who previously lived in Perry County has been sentenced to 10 to 20 years in prison after a Dauphin County jury convicted him in a child-sex case.

Joseph Miller, 38, who had lived in Elliottsburg, was sentenced by Judge Scott A. Evans.

The victim recalled how Miller had used her during the sentencing hearing. “I was 15 years old, Joe. You saw me as an easy target. I didn’t have people that I trusted and I was lonely. You saw that and used it to your advantage. But you made a mistake. You knew I loved you and thought I would protect you at all costs even if it killed me. Well, you were wrong.”

“This case came down to manipulation,” Chief Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Gettle said. “The defendant manipulated the victim from when he first reached out to her on social media.”

Evans noted that Miller did not take advantage of a chance to turn a new leaf after previously being convicted of several burglaries in 2001. “It is very troubling to see what he did with that great opportunity,” the judge said.

Miller will be required to register with police as a sex offender for life.