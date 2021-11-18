Former police officer, who abducted children, and possible accomplice spotted in Baltimore County

(WHTM) — Just after 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 18, the Baltimore County Police were investigating a kidnapping that occurred in the Cockeysville, Towson area.

It was determined shortly after that Robert Vicosa and close friend Tia Bynum committed the kidnapping that occurred in the Cockeysville area. According to the station’s tweet, Vicosa was armed with a semi-automatic handgun and accompanied by both Bynum and the two young girls.

Below are updated tweets from the county’s Twitter page.

9:22 a.m.

(9:22 a.m.) Baltimore County Police are currently investigating a kidnapping that occurred in the Cockeysville/Towson area. Police are actively following up on multiple leads in the case. A media staging site has been setup at 1925 E. Joppa Road. #BCoPD — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) November 18, 2021

9:33 a.m.

(9:33 a.m.) Robert Vicosa committed the kidnapping that occurred in the Cockeysville area. He was armed w/ a semi-automatic handgun and accompanied by Tia Bynum & 2 young girls. Vicosa & Bynum are wanted and considered armed & danger . The safety of the children is a priority. pic.twitter.com/47FonN8Sl9 — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) November 18, 2021

9:54 a.m.

(9:54 a.m.) PIO is currently en route to staging site which is located at 1925 E. Joppa Rd. The #BCoPD is asking the public to call 911 should they see Vicosa and/or Bynum. Please do not approach the two – both are considered armed and dangerous. pic.twitter.com/y99OBWRGOr — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) November 18, 2021

Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt will join members of the York Area Regional Police Department for a news conference at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 18, to provide updates on the crimes Vicosa and Bynum have committed over the last seven days. Watch the live stream, here.