Former police officer, who abducted children, and possible accomplice spotted in Baltimore County

(WHTM) — Just after 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 18, the Baltimore County Police were investigating a kidnapping that occurred in the Cockeysville, Towson area.
It was determined shortly after that Robert Vicosa and close friend Tia Bynum committed the kidnapping that occurred in the Cockeysville area. According to the station’s tweet, Vicosa was armed with a semi-automatic handgun and accompanied by both Bynum and the two young girls.
Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt will join members of the York Area Regional Police Department for a news conference at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 18, to provide updates on the crimes Vicosa and Bynum have committed over the last seven days. Watch the live stream, here.