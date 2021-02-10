Former Waynesboro Police Department patrolman charged with sexual offenses against minor

FRANKLIN, Pa. (WHTM) — A former Waynesboro Police Department officer is facing charges on Wednesday for sexual offenses against a minor victim.

Patrolman William Sublett IV of the Waynesboro Police Department is charged with Aggravated Indecent Assault, Indecent Assault, Unlawful Contact with a Minor and Corruption of Minors.

On December 10, 2020, a minor victim was interviewed at the Over the Rainbow Children’s Advocacy Center where they disclosed they had been sexually assaulted by Patrolman Sublett.

“Any time a person is victimized in our community, we in law enforcement thoroughly and objectively investigate the allegation,” wrote the Franklin County District Attorney’s office in a press release. “When the reported crime is sexual in nature, we cannot help but recognize the special implication on the victim’s psychological well-being, and even especially so when that victim of a sexual crime is a child in our community.”

Patrolman Sublett was placed on administrative leave on the night of December 10, 2020, and subsequently resigned from the Waynesboro Police Department on January 5, 2021.

Sublett will be preliminarily arraigned at the office of Magisterial District Judge David Plum.