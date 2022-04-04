LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — You may hear and see a lot of activity at Fort Indiantown Gap this week.

Demolition training for the National Guard will last three days starting on Saturday. Those sounds can definitely be heard outside Lebanon County.

Tuesday, the fort will conduct water bucket training. Helicopter crews will take water out of Memorial Lake and dump it in a nearby field so they can be ready to fight fires.