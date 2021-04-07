Fort Indiantown Gap schedules April controlled detonations

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Hearing a boom or feeling the ground shake? Fort Indiantown Gap is scheduled to host training and controlled detonations during the month of April that could result in increased noise levels.

The base has scheduled mortar live-fire training between April 8 and 11 from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Demolition training has also been scheduled for April 10 to 14 between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m. and April 16 and 17 between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m.

Artillery live-fire training was scheduled for April 15 to 17 between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m. and anther mortar live-fire training was scheduled for April 16 and 17 between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m.

Unexploded ordnance remediation is scheduled for April 23 and 30 at approximately 1 p.m.