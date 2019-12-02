Fortney sisters to announce civil suit against Harrisburg, Newark dioceses after abuse

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Members of a Dauphin County family will announce the filing of a civil lawsuit against the Archdiocese of Newark and the Diocese of Harrisburg.

Several of the Fortney sisters said they were sexually abused by Augustine Giella. He was a priest in the Newark Archdiocese but was later transferred to Harrisburg where he met the Fortney sisters. He died in 1993.

The sisters said they were abused in both Pennsylvania and on trips to Giella’s New Jersey summer home.

Patty and Lara Fortney are filing in New Jersey after the enactment of a new law that extends the window for victims to sue.

The press conference will be held at Comfort Suites Newark-Harrison in Newark, New Jersey at 10 a.m.