CARROLL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Four people are facing charges after an overnight burglary and assault in Perry County.

Pennsylvania State Police say on April 24 around 2 a.m. two men and two women entered a residence through a basement door window pane by force. Inside they allegedly assaulted a 29-year-old man causing serious injury.

The four suspects were apprehended by State Police later that day and are facing multiple charges. The status of the man assaulted was not released by State Police.

Gary Leaper, 36, was charged with felony burglary, aggravated assault (attempts to cause serious bodily injury), misdemeanor simple assault, criminal mischief, and harassment.

Leaper was released on May 6 after posting $5,000 bail after it was originally set at $75,000, but reduced by court order.

Amber McNaughton, 31, was charged with felony burglary and two counts of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury or causing injury with extreme indifference.

McNaughton was released on $5,000 bail after it was originally set at $75,000, but reduced by court order.

Raymond Yohn, 39, was charged with felony burglary, aggravated assault (attempts to cause serious bodily injury), misdemeanor simple assault, criminal mischief, and harassment. Yohn posted $75,000 bail on April 25.

Stevie Anthony, who was listed as Stevie Yohn in court records, was charged with felony burglary and two counts of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury or causing injury with extreme indifference.

Bail was set at $75,000 unsecured (due to judges discretion) and a preliminary hearing was set for May 12.