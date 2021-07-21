Four Diamond at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital launches new fundraising program

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Play For The Kids was launched today by Four Diamonds at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital, a nonprofit gift fund.

Play For The Kids is the organization’s new fundraising program that unites Four Diamonds supporters nationwide to continue the fight against childhood cancer. According to the press release, the goal of the program is to offer support to kids who often miss out on many childhood activities due to their battle with cancer.

In September, Play For The Kids will embrace the essence of childhood and unite to play like kids, hosting a variety of events to continue to raise funds. Events will range from food eating contests to fitness challenges.

Now that the program is launched, supporters can register as part of a team or as an individual participants and begin fundraising.

“PlayFor The Kids is a celebration of children’s joy and how kids have a magical way of finding delight in everything they do,” Leigh Anna Hilbert, interim director of Community Fundraising Programs at Four Diamonds, said. “By joining our Play For The Kids community, supporters are making a commitment to Four Diamonds’ mission of conquering childhood cancer and giving hope to children and families everywhere.”

Four Diamonds will host two rallies for anyone interested in learning more. The first is on Tuesday, July 27 at noon and the second is on July 29 at 7:00 p.m. For more information, you can visit their website by clicking here.