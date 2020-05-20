Four Diamonds hosts virtual Giving Day FTK, celebration featuring Andy Grammer

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Four Diamonds is hosting Giving Day FTK, a day-long virtual fundraiser on Thursday, May 21 to support the children and families battling cancer at Penn State Children’s Hospital.

Though the COVID-19 pandemic has caused cancelations for many Mini-THON events, Four Diamonds remains committed to conquering childhood cancer. Giving Day FTK will culminate in an online celebration featuring performances by Andy Grammer and Go Go Gadjet, to thank and celebrate donors, Four Diamonds families, care providers, volunteers, and THON and Mini-THON students.

Four Diamonds Mini-THONs are multi-hour, interactive events modeled after the Penn State IFC/Panhellenic Dance Marathon, or THON, held each year at University Park.

From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m visit FourDiamonds.org/GivingDayFTK then from 7 to 8:30 p.m. there will be a virtual celebration.

A variety of gift matching incentives will be available throughout the day of giving, thanks to a generous group of donors. Gift match incentives begin at 7 a.m., and will feature special opportunities for gifts to be doubled or tripled at specific times of the day. All gifts will benefit Four Diamonds, and can flow through the Four Diamonds fundraising program of the donor’s choice.

The money raised from the programs benefits Four Diamonds, which assists families with children being treated for cancer at Penn State Children’s Hospital. Money supports the families through world-class care and financial support, as well as groundbreaking research for new treatments and a cure for all childhood cancers.