Four juveniles arrested for armed robbery

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) - Police in Steelton have arrested four juveniles for an armed robbery over the weekend that included a shot being fired.

Police were called to the area of South 4th Street and Swatara Streets around 6:00 a.m. on Sunday for a report of an armed robbery.

Officers talked to the victims who said four male juveniles walked up to them and asked for a cigarette.

The victims said they were too young to smoke, and that's when they told police that the 4 pulled handguns on them and demanded money.

The victims ran into the house and a shot was fired. Police say no-one was harmed from it.

Police were able to identify the suspects through other residents' surveillance equipment.

Hours later, around 2:00 p.m., an officer spotted the suspects on South 2nd Street, and they immediately began to run when they were confronted.

Officers apprehended all four, and K-9 Officer Noro conducted a search of the area found a stolen .45 caliber handgun which was thrown by the suspects.

Three juveniles were charged through Dauphin County Juvenile Probation with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, robbery, criminal conspiracy, reckless endangerment, and simple assault.

The fourth was charged as an adult, and arraigned at night court with robbery, conspiracy, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, firearms offenses, and receiving stolen property.