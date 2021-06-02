Four Pa. homicide investigations cleared by convicted killer’s confessions

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Members of the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Troop D Criminal Investigation Assessment Unit have recently cleared four state police homicide investigations by securing confessions from a convicted killer.

Edward A. Surratt, the accused, is serving two life sentences for crimes he committed in Florida and has also been convicted of murder in South Carolina.

In March, the PSP investigators traveled to the Raiford Correctional Facility in Raiford, Florida to interview Surratt. In the interview, Surratt implicated himself in four unsolved PSP homicide investigations involves the deaths of six people that took place between the years 1977 and 1978.

November 19, 1977; Troop D — Beaver; Victims: William and Nancy Adams

December 31, 1977; Troop G — McConnellsburg; Victims: Guy and Laura Mills

December 31, 1977; Troop G — Bedford; Victim: Joel Kruger

January 7, 1978; Troop D — Beaver; Victim: John Shelkons

Due to his life sentences in other jurisdictions, the district attorneys in each county agreed not to prosecute Surratt for the cold-case homicides.

PSP investigators began communicating with Surratt from his prison cell in Florida about unsolved homicides in 2018 and Surratt provided information on the cases.