Four Troopers injured after police chase in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police say four troopers were injured after a police pursuit in Franklin County just before midnight on Monday.

Police say Troopers were trying to stop a vehicle after noticing multiple traffic violations in Chambersburg Borough, Franklin Township. The vehicle failed to stop for police and a pursuit ensued.

During the chase, two trooper cars were involved in a crash at Lincoln Way West and Shatzer Orchard Road in Hamilton Township, where four troopers sustained injuries. They say that’s where they caught suspect Christopher Naugle, 36, of Chambersburg. Naugle’s car was not involved in the crash.

Naugle is being charged with fleeing and eluding, recklessly endangering another person and multiple traffic violations.

Two troopers sustained moderate non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital by ambulance. The other two were seriously hurt and had to be flown to a hospital, but their injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.