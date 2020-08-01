Franklin and Marshall cancels all fall sports

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Franklin and Marshall (F&M) announced on Friday the cancellation of all fall 2020 sports due to COVID-19.

“I regret that conditions won’t allow for intercollegiate competition this fall,” College President Barbara K. Altmann said. “Even if we could test as often as the NCAA re-socialization guidelines require, travel is still ill-advised, and a considerable number of athletes simply won’t or can’t be on campus. My hope is that we can salvage competition in the spring semester. In the meantime, I know that our coaches will still bring their teams together in a variety of ways for training and provide an anchor for these students even in this disrupted year.”

This decision includes all fall, winter and spring sports scheduled to compete before January 1, 2021. No decision has been made yet regarding sports during the 2021 spring semester. F&M will work with Centennial Conference officials to weigh the option of moving fall sports to the spring. Any team related activities during the fall semester will be in accordance with NCAA, state and local health guidelines.

