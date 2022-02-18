Franklin County barricade situation leads to one arrest

SAINT THOMAS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – One person was arrested after an hours-long standoff in Franklin County on Thursday.

Pennsylvania State Police in Chambersburg responded to the 6200 block of Bettecker Lane for reports of a suicidal person with a gun. State Police say the individual, identified as Leonard Kerns, was not allowed to possess firearms and a search warrant was obtained.

After nearly 11 hours a Special Emergency Response Team entered the home and took Kerns into custody.

Kerns was transported to an area hospital and later moved to the Franklin County Jail.

