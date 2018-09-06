Franklin County crash leaves 1 woman dead

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) - A deadly crash took place Wednesday evening.

Washington Township Police say a Maryland man was traveling northbound on Midvale road and entering the intersection of Buchanan Trail East, when he hit Brenda Colesanti of Fairfield on the driver's side of her car.

Officers say both vehicles spun out of control before coming to a stop.

The man was taken to the hospital for suspected internal blunt force trauma injuries.

Emergency services say Brenda Colesanti was found dead on the scene.