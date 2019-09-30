Franklin County crews battle intense fire, rescue family dog

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Emergency crews were able to rescue a family dog during an intense fire Sunday morning.

The fire happened at a home along Fern Lane in Hamilton Township around 11:44 a.m.

The Franklin County Fire company said in a Facebook post that by the time crews arrived flames were showing from all sides of the roof. The fire was also melting the siding of the home on both sides. The two sheds in the back of the home were also on fire.

While battling the fire the roof collapsed.

The post said firefighters were able to get into the basement from the back of the home and rescue the family dog.

It took about three hours to put out the fire.

The family of five that lived at the home were not home.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for the family. They lost everything in the fire.