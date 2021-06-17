Franklin County historical site hosting Market Fair next weekend

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Fort Loudoun Historical Society will be hosting a Market Fair from June 25 through the 27 at their site on Brooklyn Road.

The fair promises to allow visitors to escape the modern-day and travel back in time to the 18th century. Features include artisans from all over the East Coast specializing in trades popular in that time period, including demonstrations, antique shopping, food, music, games, and an overall look at life during this period of history.

The event will run from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and will run until 4 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets will be $5 for adults, and free for anyone under 17.

The Fort Loudoun Historic Site is dedicated to preserving and interpreting the site’s role as a fort during the French and Indian War, as well as the pre-Revolutionary War uprising, the Black Boys Rebellion.