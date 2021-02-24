Franklin County man admits to sending and receiving child pornography, faces five years in jail

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Franklin County man was sentenced Tuesday to five years’ imprisonment followed by 10 years of supervised release for receiving and distributing child pornography.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Craig Killmeyer, 56, of Greencastle, Pa. previously admitted to receiving and distributing images of child pornography between December 2017 and December 2018.

Killmeyer used the Kik messenging platform to send and receive the images.

The case came as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.