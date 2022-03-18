GREENE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Franklin County man was arrested after allegedly biting and head-butting Pennsylvania State Troopers.

State Police say Troopers from the Chambersburg barrack were investigating a report of a suspicious person on Wagner Road. Troopers encountered a man, identified in a criminal docket filed in Franklin County Court as Leonard Whitten, and attempted to take him into custody.

State Police say Whitten “actively resisted and bit one Trooper on the hand, and head-butted another Trooper.”

Whitten was taken into custody and housed at the Franklin County Jail after being unable to post $100,000 bail.

Two felony charges of Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer were filed against Whitten and both Troopers suffered “significant injury” during the incident, according to State Police.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 29 in Franklin County Court.