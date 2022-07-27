(WHTM) – A Waynesboro man has pled guilty in Dauphin County after paying a prostitute and calling the police after she did not provide him services.

According to the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office, in November 2021 Daniel Conrad used an online platform to solicit a female and paid her $200 for sexual favors. When the woman attempted to leave prior to performing any acts, Conrad blocked her from leaving and called the police over the $200.

State Police arrived and determined the woman was a victim of human trafficking. Her case was referred to the Dauphin County Human Trafficking Diversion program designed to provide holistic treatment and services to trafficking survivors.

Conrad pled guilty to patronizing a prostitute, a misdemeanor, on July 21. The District Attorney’s Office says Conrad is on state parole and was recommitted to the custody of the Department of Corrections.

If you or someone you know need human trafficking services or assistance, contact 717-780-7086 to speak to the Dauphin County Human Trafficking Advocate.