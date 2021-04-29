Franklin County motorcyclist killed after colliding with deer

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A 63-year-old Chambersburg man was killed after he collided with a deer while riding a motorcycle on the 1000 block of Eisenhower Boulevard Tuesday.

Swatara Township Police say Steven Pacini Mr. Pacini was transported to the Milton S. Hershey Medical Center for treatment but did ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

The Dauphin County Accident Reconstruction Team was dispatched to the crash for an investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Swatara Township Police Department at 717-564-2550. You may also submit information online by clicking here.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News.