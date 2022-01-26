Franklin County Nursing Scholarships now open for high school seniors to apply

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Applications for the 2022 Franklin County Nursing Scholarship are now available for those who are accented into a four-year nursing program. Six one-time scholarships of $2,500 will be awarded to county high school seniors.

To be considered, students must submit an essay, application, transcript showing a minimum of a 2.5 GPA, and three letters of recommendation to their school counselors by March 24. Those interested in applying can find applications by clicking here.

Winners of the scholarship will be determined by a committee of a local healthcare professionals and Franklin County representatives and will be announced at their individual schools’ scholarship ceremonies and at a Franklin Count Commissioners’ meeting.

To learn more, click here.