FANNETT TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police has reported a 10-year-old boy has died after a pedestrian accident in Fannett Township, Franklin County.

The accident happened at 7:55 Tuesday morning in the 22000 block of Path Valley Road. The boy was struck by a pickup truck and pronounced dead at the scene.

PSP have cleared the scene of the accident. We will update the story when we receive more information.