Franklin County reports service restored to 9-1-1 and non-emergency lines

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Service has been restored to 9-1-1 emergency and non-emergency phone lines to all Franklin County Department of Emergency Service call center operations according to a Franklin County press release.

A total of 13 counties have reported some impact to services including calls to 9-1-1, Franklin County is the first to report that services have been restored.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience during this rare outage. The Franklin County Department of Emergency Services, in conjunction with the telephone provider Lumen, will be working on ways to minimize the chance of a future occurrence,” said Jacob Crider, Director of the Department of Emergency Services.

During the outage Text to 9-1-1 was still operational and the Department of Emergency Services reported receiving around 20 messages during the time of the outage.

Commissioner Chairman Dave Keller says no serious issues were reported due to the outage.