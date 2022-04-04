CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Franklin County Commissioners are asking residents, business owners and other stakeholders to provide input on how the county should utilize its allocation of federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to best support COVID-19 recovery efforts.

Through the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds program and through ARPA, Franklin County will receive approximately $30 million through the federal COVID-19 relief program.

By law, ARPA funds can be used to address recovery efforts in four categories:

To respond to the COVID-19 public health emergency or its negative impacts, “including assistance to households, small businesses and nonprofits, or to aid impacted industries such as tourism, travel and hospitality;”

For optional “premium pay” for certain essential workers;

For the “provision of government services” to the extent of the revenue reduction due to the COVID-19 public health emergency; and

To make “necessary investments in water, sewer or broadband infrastructure”

Franklin County municipalities are able to apply to the state for their portion of another $30 million by applying directly to the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.

Commissioner Chairman Dave Keller stated that “Franklin County is uniquely poised to invest in our future, not just spend money, with this federal allocation. To ensure we have a comprehensive perspective, we want to hear from as many people as possible before finalizing the spending plan.”

To provide feedback, visit https://bit.ly/3NqhbHX. Responses will be collected through April 22.