CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of the county that they have received several reports of a phone scam throughout the county.

The scam involves an individual posing as a sheriff’s deputy and says that the person who answered the phone has missed a court date and is facing a warrant for arrest unless they pay the caller with gift cards.

This is a scam. If the Sheriff’s Office needs to contact someone, deputies will make an attempt to visit the individual at their residence. If the person is not home at the time of the visit, deputies will leave a card at the residence asking them to contact the sheriff’s office.

If something about a call doesn’t seem correct, report the suspicious call to the local police department or sheriff’s office.