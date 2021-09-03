Franklin County to conduct mosquito spraying Tuesday

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Townships in Franklin County can expect to see officials spraying down mosquitos in the area on Tuesday, Sept. 7, around sunset due to high populations of adult mosquitoes capable of carrying West Nile Virus.

The operation will be conducted by the Pa. Department of Environmental Protection’s Mosquito-Borne Disease Program.

Areas being sprayed include residential and recreational areas around Main Street, Fayetteville, Ragged Edge Road, Guilford Hills and surrounding communities in Guilford and Greene Townships.

In 2021, Franklin County has had seven positive West Nile Virus mosquito pools. These were collected at the end of August in Chambersburg Borough, Hamilton Township, Greene Township and Guilford Township.

Officials say the operation is especially crucial after the heavy rainfalls, due to increased mosquito populations creating larvae habitats. This means there can be more mosquitoes carrying West Nile Virus.

Franklin County asks residents to protect themselves with repellant, long sleeves and long pants when possible, as well as stay aware of standing water.