Franklin County to furlough 25% of workforce

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Franklin County Commissioners and officials announced Wednesday evening that around 25% of county staff will be placed on furlough Thursday, April 16.

“First and foremost, our goal is to help protect the health and welfare of the public and our workforce. Last month, county operations were modified to encourage social distancing and remote work while providing services to the public to the greatest extent possible,” Commissioner Chairman Dave Keller said in a release. “However, as consumer activity has decreased across County departments and Court offices, it’s our fiscal responsibility to temporarily adjust our staffing needs in response to the lighter workload resulting from the COVID-19 crisis.”

Staffing looks to be limited to only essential work involving the safety of human life, the protection of property, or the performance of certain other duties critical to the upkeep of county government as deemed necessary by county, state and federal leadership.

“Taking this temporary action now is considerate of taxpayer dollars,” said Commissioner John Flannery.

Furloughed employees will be eligible for Unemployment Compensation as well as for benefits through the CARES Act.

The county says while this reduction in staffing is temporary, it will last as long as necessary based on community activity and consumer demand for services.