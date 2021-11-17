Franklin County’s new $67 million Judicial Center celebrates opening

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Franklin County officially opened its new Judicial Center on Wednesday.

The building is in the heart of Chambersburg and stands next to the historic 1864 courthouse. It will house the county’s Court of Common Pleas and sheriff’s office.

“Everyone who comes to the courthouse whether they work here, they’re a juror, a victim, a witness, a judge, district attorney’s office or the general public, they need to feel safe and secure,” Chairman of the Franklin County Commissioners David Keller said.

The facility cost over $67 million.