HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As Lt. William Lebo is remembered, abc27 spoke with Detective James Glucksman, president of the greater Harrisburg F.O.P Lodge 78.

While he did not know Lt. Lebo, he shared insight during our newscast, about the police community and the effect Lt. Lebo’s murder has on it and those Lt. Lebo protected and served.

“I am sure a lot of them will be reaching out to our brotherhood. Our fraternity, as well as professionals, are coming together as a group is going to be really important. Every one of us grieves in our own way, but you are all experiencing the same thing at different levels and the community is hurting as well,” Det. Glucksman said.

Det. Glucksman noted many of the officers there were back out on the streets immediately after the service. He also said the mental and emotional effects will last a while.