Free KI tablets will be given to people near nuclear plants

The state Department of Health is distributing free potassium iodide tablets on Thursday to people who live or work within 10 miles of the state’s five nuclear power plants.

Potassium iodide, or KI tablets help protect the thyroid gland against harmful radioactive iodine and is safe for everyone including pregnant women, those who are breastfeeding, and children and infants, the Health Department said.

People should not take the tablets unless health officials or the governor tell them to do so.

KI tablets can be picked up for family members.

The tablets are also available year-round at county and municipal health departments or state health centers for those who live or work near a nuclear power plant.

Although Three Mile Island is slated to close at the end of next month, people who live or work nearby are still encouraged to get KI tablets.

KI tablets will be distributed from 2 -7 p.m. at the locations listed below. No appointments are necessary.

Three Mile Island Generating Station

Londonderry Township Building, 798 S. Geyers Church Road, Middletown

Fairview Township Fire Department, 340 Lewisberry Road, New Cumberland

Union Fire Company No. 1, 201 York Street, Manchester

Hummelstown Fire Hall, 249 E. Main Street, Hummelstown

Masonic Villages – Salon 2, Freemasons Cultural Center, 1 Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown

Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station

East Drumore Township Municipal Building, 925 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville

Peach Bottom Recreation Center, 5 Pendyrus Street, Delta