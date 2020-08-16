Free medical clinic sees more uninsured patients during pandemic

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) — Access to affordable healthcare is more important now than ever.

With many people laid off and uninsured because of the pandemic, one free medical clinic in Dauphin County is helping to fill the void.

Every month, doctors and support staff volunteer their time at the Islamic Society of Greater Harrisburg in Steelton.

It’s a much-needed resource for the uninsured and underserved.

“This clinic is helping the community a lot and especially the people who are in need or the people who don’t have insurance,” said Imame, a patient.

Dr. Salim Sayied says the AIM Free Clinic is seeing more uninsured patients since the pandemic began.

“We’re seeing a lot of the patients that again ran out of insurance because of job loss and things like that and haven’t been able to see the doctors for the past several months,” Sayied said.

When Muhammad Aslam was posed the question where would you go otherwise, he said “nowhere else. This is the only place.”

He came because of pain, swelling and rashes on his legs. Without insurance, “The chronic problems get worse and he has really high blood pressure and he should be taking medicine so at least we caught it,” Sayied said.

The clinic isn’t treating COVID-patients but like other doctor’s offices and hospitals, more precautions are being taken.

That includes extra personal protective equipment, cleaning supplies and for now by appointment only.

“We don’t have any paid staff and the labs and some diagnostic tests that we do are offered by UPMC Pinnacle, so that is one of the funding sources that we have,” Sayied said.

Funding may be a challenge but Sayied says it’s worth it to help the community.

“The patients are really grateful that we have this access point that they can see a physician, they can get treated, they can get free prescriptions,” Sayied said.

The AIM Free Clinic is open the third Saturday of every month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.