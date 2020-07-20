Free milk distribution this week

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The American Dairy Association North East is hosting drive-through milk distributions in the Midstate this week.

Each car will receive two gallons of milk while supplies last. All drivers must remain in their vehicles and the milk will be placed in the trunk.

Monday’s distributions will be held at the following locations:

Hershey Middle School from 10:30-2 p.m.

Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Hummelstown from 10:30 -12 and 5-6:30

Middletown Area School District at 11 a.m.

Tuesday’s distributions will be held at the following locations:

John Harris High School from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Foose Elementary School from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

The Boys and Girls Club of Harrisburg from 11:30 a.m. -1 p.m.

Wednesday’d distributions will be held at the following locations:

Palmyra Area School District from 3 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Central Dauphin East High School from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Swatara Middle School from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

During the month of June, the American Dairy Association North East collaborated with dairy companies and local community groups to distribute more than 200,000 gallons of milk. In July, they’re expecting to facilitate the distribution of another 200,000 gallons of milk.

