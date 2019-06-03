Free summer workout classes are kicking-off

Starting in June and continuing all summer long, free workout classes are being offered. Everyone is invited including all ages and skill levels.

The free weekly summer workouts are outdoors at the Southern York YMCA in Shrewsbury, York County.

The free community workouts will be every Monday from June 3rd through August 26th. The one-hour outdoor class is every Monday from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm.



Each week a different format will be taught by the Y-wellness instructors. Classes will vary from Zumba to Tai Chi, Body Combat and more.

Participants are asked to bring their own mats and water bottles. No other equipment is needed.

For more information call (717) 235-0446 or click here.