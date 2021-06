STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) — Steelton Police are responding to a shooting on Friday night.

The incident happened a little after 6:30 p.m. in the 700 block of South 2nd Street.

One adult male has been injured and police say it appears to be an isolated incident.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact the Steelton Police Department at 717-939-9841.