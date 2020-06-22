Friendship Community Center to remain closed for summer

LOWER PAXTON, Pa. (WHTM) — Dauphin County is now operating under Gov. Wolf’s green phase, which means gyms and other facilities are allowed to open, however, the Friendship Community Center in Lower Paxton Township looks to stay closed.

“While the pandemic may be subsiding in some way, the long-term impact to local government finances will be quite severe,” said Brad Gotshall, Lower Paxton Township Manager.

Gotshall says because of additional cleaning costs and smaller capacity, it didn’t make sense to reopen the center. Last week, the township board voted to cut overall township spending by nearly $1 million from the general fund, impacting departments within the township.

“We want to make it clear to the residents that they’re very serious and they took a very proactive step in mitigating what we see to be a large revenue shortfall this year and so the Friendship Center is simply no different,” he said.

Member and swim instructor, Mike Mausner says he’s not sure the township understands the impact the center has on the community and surrounding areas. Swim teams like Lower Paxton Aquatic Club (LPAC) relies on the indoor pool for training during the fall and winter months.

“I can understand the concern over the summer and some of the financial concerns over reopening,” said Mausner. “We don’t know how the fall is going to be, but to say to the staff that we’re probably not going to open for financial reasons, I think is a big step backward for this community.”

Gotshall says he doesn’t know if the center will reopen in the fall and adds that the township hasn’t been pleased when it comes to guidance from the Governor.

“At this point we’re not clear what comes after green, he’s laid out no information to that regard, so we’re just not sure,” he said.

