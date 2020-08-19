Friendship Community in Lititz announces golf tournament

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — The Friendship Community is holding their annual Irvin C. Enck Memorial Golf Tournament on Thursday, September 10. The tournament benefits individuals with Intellectual Disabilities and Autism.

This year’s event will be held at Foxchase Golf Club, 300 Stevens Road, Stevens, PA 17578. The event will begin with a shotgun style start at 8 A.M. with lunch being served around 1 P.M.

The fee is $95 for an individual golfer and $380 for a foursome. Fees include greens fee, golf cart use, continental breakfast, unlimited snacks and drinks on the course and a catered lunch. Additional items, including mulligans and other tricks, as well as tickets fro raffle prizes, are available for purchase ahead of time online or on the day of the event.

This year will also see the 2nd Annual Golf Ball Drop sponsored by Blue Ridge Communications. Tickets for numbered golf balls will be sold – $10 per individual ball or a bundle of 6 balls for $50. The numbered golf balls will be dropped from approximately 15 feet in the air onto the greens of the 18th hole. Any and all golf balls that land and stay in the hole win (and split, potentially) a $300 cash prize. If no golf ball lands and stays in the hole, the ball(s) closest to the hole will win (and split, potentially) a $200 consolation cash prize. Last year’s drop resulted in three winners.

Sponsorship opportunities are available and range from Platinum level ($3000) to Friend level ($250.) All levels include the company’s listing and logo in the event program, in addition to social media and website presence; the higher sponsorship levels include complimentary golfers and advertisements in future Friendship Community literature. Volunteers, in-kind donations and monetary donations are also being accepted.

Registration, sponsorship, and Golf Ball drop tickets can be completed online here.

