Frozen berries recalled for possible Hepatitis A contamination

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Some packages of frozen raspberries and frozen berry mixes sold at ALDI are being recalled for a possible Hepatitis A contamination.

Wawona Frozen Foods is voluntarily issuing the recall for the frozen berries sold at ALDI Grocery Stores and Raley’s Family of Fine Stores under those stores’ private labels. The recall was issued after government sampling resulted in a positive test for Hepatitis A.

The recalled frozen raspberries were packaged and sold in these sizes and with the following accompanying information:

Season’s Choice Raspberries (frozen): 12 ounce bags, “best by” date of June, 10, 2021, August 1,2021 and August 23, 2021. “Product of Chile.” UPC Code: 0 41498 12419 9 o

Season’s Choice Berry Medley (frozen) containing raspberries: 16 ounce bags, “best by” date of July 17, 2021, July 20, 2021 and July 22, 2021. “Product of USA, Chile.” UPC Code: 0 41498 31344 9

Raley’s Fresh Frozen Red Raspberries: 12 ounce bags, “best by” date of June 5, 2021 (lot code:20156A04), August 1, 2021 (lot code: 20213A06) “Product of Chile.” UPC Code: 46567 00754

There have been no illnesses associated with this voluntary and precautionary recall to date.

Hepatitis A is a contagious virus that can cause liver disease. The Hepatitis A virus infection can range in severity from a mild illness lasting a few weeks to a severe illness lasting several months.

Anyone who may have consumed affected products should consult their health care provider or local health department.

Consumers who have purchased the products should not consume them and should either discard them or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Aldi and Raley customers with questions may contact Wawona Frozen Foods at 866-913-0667 or visit the website at www.wawona.com.